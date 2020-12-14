TILTON— While officials at the New Hampshire Veterans Home waited Monday to learn whether the facility will be among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they reported that 35 residents have succumbed to the disease and 35 others are fighting it.
Additionally, 20 residents have recovered, said Sarah Stanley, who is the program information officer at the Veterans Home, in an email regarding the results from the most recent COVID-19 testing done there.
No staff members have died, she said, but as of Monday, 22 of them had tested positive while 72 have recovered.
Stanley said Commandant Margaret LaBrecque was in communication with state officials as to when the vaccine may be available and how it would be distributed.
In recent weeks, the Veterans Home, which recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 10, has been battling an outbreak that has proven difficult to control.