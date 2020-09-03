CONCORD – New Hampshire would be ready to distribute a vaccine for COVID-19 if it becomes available by Nov. 1, but Gov. Chris Sununu said that timeline is unlikely.
“I think we are ready for a variety of options that could come our way,” Sununu said Thursday.
Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state already has an existing network of health care centers and hospitals that have been rehearsing how they would distribute the vaccine.
But she said it would take “multiple months” to make it available to all of the state’s 1.3 million people.
Sununu said he received the letter officials at the federal Centers for Disease Control sent to all state governors, alerting them to the prospect of the vaccine being ready for use as early as Nov. 1.
The two-term Republican governor said he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump has "politicized” the issue by promoting the prospect of a vaccine before the Nov. 3 general election.
“I don’t see it being politicized at all, and I just think they are just trying to be prepared,” Sununu said Thursday.
Last June, Shibinette formed working groups to devise an operational plan to distribute the vaccine should one become available.
“We are not going to distribute a vaccine to 1.3 million people in 30 days,” Shibinette said.
“This is going to take multiple months to complete.”
Sununu said the working groups have discussed, but not finalized, how the vaccine would be distributed across the state and which individuals should receive the first doses of it.
“We haven’t made any firm or final decisions yet,” Sununu said.
Health care network to be vaccine foundation
The state’s 13 health care centers will likely form the foundation for distributing the vaccine, but Shibinette said residents will be advised that they should first try and obtain shots from their primary care provider.
Shibinette said the state will likely have to create a system of “community clinics” that would supplement this existing health care network.
Sununu said the CDC has taken a prudent step by trying to ensure that states are prepared to vaccinate the public once it is deemed safe and effective.
“If it comes in early November, we will be ready,” Sununu said. “I more anticipate the Christmas time frame or the end of the year time frame (for the vaccine); we just don’t know.”
Sununu said even though COVID-19 cases here remain very low, he understands why officials in many communities have been imposing new restrictions such as local mandates to wear masks.
The governor repeated his belief that cases of the virus would spike later this fall, and that it will take some time after that before the threat of this virus dissipates.
“We will likely have four, six, nine months, maybe a year before we get back to the new normal, whatever that looks like,” Sununu added.