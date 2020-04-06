MANCHESTER -- The NHL puck won’t drop here.
A source on Monday knocked down a report that suggested Manchester was a potential site to host National Hockey League games should there be a resumption of the season, which was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Zero conversations with anyone,” texted a person close to the SNHU Arena. “Never heard it before you called. Not happening here, makes zero sense.”
New Hampshire had 669 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to state health officials. There were 249 confirmed cases in Hillsborough County, including 101 in Manchester.
NESN.com reported the tweet from NHL insider John Shannon regarding the possibility of Manchester hosting games.
Another media report mentioned North Dakota as a possible site for NHL games.
The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have played preseason games at the arena before, and the Stanley Cup trophy has made multiple visits to the arena.
The Manchester arena hosted minor league hockey from 2001 to 2019, first as an American Hockey League franchise, one level below the NHL, and later as an ECHL team, two levels below the NHL.
Last May, owners of the Manchester Monarchs announced that the 2018-19 season would be their team’s last year after failing to find a buyer with an acceptable offer.
The Monarchs averaged more than 8,000 fans a game for each of the team’s first five seasons in Manchester, peaking with 9,140 a game in 2003-04, according to hockeydb.com
The arena still hosts concerts and other entertainment events, though many upcoming events have been postponed or canceled, just as they have at arenas around the country.
.