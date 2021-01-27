The number of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire since the pandemic began topped 1,000 Wednesday, according to figures released by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Twelve more victims were announced Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the Granite State since March 2020 to 1,006.
All 12 deaths involved individuals 60 years of age or older, health officials said. Of the 1,006 deaths recorded since March, 976 involved individuals 60 or older, according to information available on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard online site. Of those, 668 were 80 years old or older.
DHHS officials announced there are 5,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 216 the day before. The number of current hospitalizations increased to 223, lower than the peak of 335 seen in early January.
DHHS reported 440 new positive cases of COVID-19, with a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.4%.
Members of the state’s congressional delegation called the grim milestone “devastating.”
“COVID has taken the lives of 1,000 Granite Staters and caused a tragic ripple effect in our communities as loved ones, families and friends continue mourning those lost,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. “My thoughts go out to all who are grieving.”
“The virus has taken too many too soon, and my prayers are with every Granite Stater who has lost a loved one,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, in a statement. “As we mourn together as a state, I urge all Granite Staters to continue to support one another, and, even as vaccines become more available, remember that it is still critical that we wear masks and practice social distances to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.”