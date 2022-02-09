CONCORD — New Hampshire has the second-lowest hospitalization rate of patients with COVID-19 in the nation, a clear sign the threat of the virus is steeply declining, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
During his weekly update on the pandemic, Sununu said he expects the demand for rapid tests will continue for months, but noted cases and hospitalizations have dropped substantially.
“The government can’t just solve COVID per se, but we can provide a lot of flexibility,” said Sununu, referring to the multi-step strategy his administration took when hospitalizations soared to an all-time high this winter.
“None of this would have worked without those front-line workers…This is not a victory by any means, but we are definitely trending in the right direction.”
For the second-straight day, hospitalizations dropped below 200, with 181 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That’s less than half the 412 in New Hampshire hospitals with the virus less than three weeks ago on Jan. 24.
The all-time high for hospitalization in the state was 478 last Dec. 8. In response, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette carried out a Sununu executive order designed to free up beds in nursing homes, surgical day care centers and rehabilitation hospitals while approving the temporary transfers of patients to hospital beds as far away as New York.
Sununu took Shibinette's advice to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to hire out-of-state, temporary care teams to open up unused health care space.
The state also lowered licensing barriers, and during three weeks in December, more than 650 health care workers got fast-tracked licenses to practice here.
Now only Vermont has a lower rate of patients in hospitals with COVID-19, Sununu said.
New Hampshire hospitals currently have 12% of their of beds, and 12.9% of their intensive care beds, available, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
That’s more than double the capacity they had only a month ago.
In the coming months, hospitalizations with COVID could drop to “25 to 50” on any given day, matching the low ebb since the pandemic began, Sununu said.
Sununu said the federal teams of paramedics sent to the hardest-hit hospitals in Nashua, Manchester and Concord will be sent home when their assignment ends later this month.
“There is no reason we can’t keep building on these results,” Sununu said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, reported Wednesday 14 new fatalities, only one of those a resident of a long-term care setting.
Of this new group, three were under 60 years old and daily fatalities have run seven over the past week, he said.
Since last July, the state hasn’t done surveillance on all COVID-19 cases, but Chan said he’s convinced New Hampshire mirrors the national trend when it comes to the profile of who dies from COVID-19.
“The majority of deaths here are occurring in people who are unvaccinated,” Chan said. “The risk is really for those who are not staying up with their vaccines.”
Sununu has called deaths a lagging indicator of the progress of the virus.
Since many die of COVID-19 after weeks on a ventilator, Sununu said the short-term outlook for stats isn’t good.
“We could still see more elevated numbers,” Sununu said.
Dr. Chan said the state isn’t changing any recommendations about mask wearing and other steps to prevent transmission in public schools or workplaces, but that will change.
“There is going to be a lot of change over the next several weeks or a month,” Chan said.
“I think the goal is to be able to pull back on the mitigations further. That’s going to be something that plays out over the next several weeks.”