A dormitory building at NHTI got extra ventilation last week, to prepare it for potential use as a hospital.
New Hampshire has not yet seen a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed hospitals. But since March, the state has been setting up places to put patients in case that surge arrives. Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the renovations to Langley Hall at NHTI, according to a news release from Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. The workers, who usually work at Northeastern Sheet Metal Inc. in Goffstown, completed the renovations on Friday.
The field hospital will add 300 beds, according to a news release from the union.
“I’m grateful to be helping out in this tough time, and I’ve never been prouder of our team,” said Frank Swett, who was the project’s foreman. “All of us know that these hospitals could save lives, so we’re happy to pitch in to fill the critical need for more beds.”