The National Institutes of Health said on Friday it has started a clinical study to test a combination of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s antiviral drug remdesivir and anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib in COVID-19 patients.
The trial is currently enrolling adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States and is expected to study the treatment combination in more than 1,000 participants.
Baricitinib, which is marketed under brand name Olumiant by Eli Lilly and Co, was being tested as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19.