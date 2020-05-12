State health officials announced nine more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 81 new confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the Granite State.
The new numbers were released as state officials prepared to open a new COVID-19 testing site Wednesday in Concord.
The testing location will be at 28 Stickney Ave. and open seven days a week, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, with underlying health conditions, over the age of 60, or who are healthcare workers can request and reserve a test.
Interested individuals can sign up by going to the online portal at https://prd.blogs.nh.gov/dos/hsem/?page_id=8479. They can also email covidtesting@dhhs.nh.gov, call the COVID-19 Coordinating Office at 271-5980, or by going through a health care provider.
The state’s volunteer medical corps, MMRS, is also partnering with the New Hampton Fire Department to increase community-wide access to testing by mobilizing a one-day testing site in the Belknap County town on Saturday at the New Hampton Fire Department at 26 Intervale Drive.
“We are ramping up our capabilities and rapidly expanding access to testing,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This is one of our top priorities, and we are making huge strides every day.”
There are now seven drive-through testing sites as part of the Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Program. The fixed drive-through testing locations are in Claremont, Concord, Lancaster, Milford, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester.
The nine new deaths pushed the death toll in New Hampshire to 142. Of the nine victims, six — three men and three women — lived in Hillsborough County. One man and one woman lived in Rockingham County, and one man resided in Merrimack County.
All were age 60 or older, the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said.
State health officials said 18 of the newly confirmed cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 732. There have been a total of 3,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,234 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, five confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 47% being female and 53% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (14), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (28), Merrimack County (9), Belknap, Strafford and Cheshire counties (one new case each), and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (9).
One new hospitalized case was reported for a total of 319, or 10% of the 3,239 confirmed cases. There are 121 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
There have been 1,234 people in the state — 38% of all confirmed cases — who have recovered.