State health officials announced nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 164 new cases on Friday, putting the death toll at 81 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
The latest victims were one female resident of Grafton County, three female residents of Hillsborough County, one male resident of Hillsborough County, one female resident of Merrimack County, two male residents of Rockingham County and one female resident of Rockingham County.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 26 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 481. DHHS said 13 new cases involved residents of Nashua, putting the total number of cases in the Gate City at 206.
There have been a total of 2,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 270, or 12% of the 2,310 confirmed cases.