The state will begin phasing out nine community-based testing sites, and moving some COVID-19 testing to hospitals.
Some hospitals around the state will start testing people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 starting Saturday, Commissioner Lori Shibinette of the state Health and Human Services department said Thursday.
The state has been operating nine drive-thru testing sites in Claremont, Concord, Keene, Lancaster, Londonderry, Milford, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester. Shibinette said those sites will be phased out by Aug. 15.
The city of Manchester has announced its weekly free drive-thru testing site will be held on Tuesdays through the month of August. The tests are free but an appointment is required. Appointments can be made by calling 668-1547.
NASCAR workers, keep to yourselves
The teams, drivers and workers coming to New Hampshire for this weekend’s NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon are not supposed to patronize local restaurants and businesses this year, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The workers, some of whom are coming from states with surging COVID-19 cases, are being directed to limit their travel in New Hampshire to the track and the hotels where they are staying.
Sununu said he is less concerned about the 12,000 people who plan to attend Sunday’s race. He said speedway officials have told him more than 85% of tickets have been sold to people in New England states, where there are fewer cases.
Another chance at state funds
The governor announced Thursday he is reopening applications for funds earmarked for hospitals and other health care providers, as well as for nursing homes.
The state has distributed just over half of the $100 million in state funds Sununu designated to shore up health care providers, including many of New Hampshire’s hospitals.
Sununu said he anticipated distributing $15 million to $16 million in the coming round of funding.
Sununu said he hoped behavioral- health providers would apply in this round of funding, saying mental health needs have been exacerbated by the stress of the pandemic.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will also have another chance to seek aid, Sununu said. The governor said $19 million remains in a state fund for nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including centers that care for people with disabilities, at-risk children and people with substance-use disorders.
30 new cases, four deaths
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that 33 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. Four more people died, all of whom were residents of long-term care facilities in the state.
An outbreak of the virus that has dogged the Birch Hill retirement community in Manchester since April 27 was announced closed Thursday, meaning 14 days have passed since a new case was identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Aid for private colleges
Sununu said the state will make a total of $10 million available to private, not-for-profit colleges in New Hampshire. He noted the state has already given aid to community colleges and to the University of New Hampshire and other state colleges.
The new fund will be available only to colleges and universities with less than $300 million in endowment funds. That means Dartmouth College will not be eligible; the college said in September 2019 the value of its endowment fund was $5.7 billion.