Officials with the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) alerted hikers on Sunday that any mountains summited from Monday, April 13, until the stay-at-home orders in states across New England are lifted, will not count toward the completion of any of the group’s 4,000-footer lists.
The current stay-at-home orders are in effect through May 4 in New Hampshire and Massachusetts; May 15 in Vermont; and May 1 in Maine. Any or all of these could be extended, AMC officials warn.
AMC announced the group will not accept peaks ascended during the stay-at-home time period for the lists it oversees: the White Mountain 4,000-footer list, the New England 4,000-footer list, and the New England Hundred Highest list.
“In other words, any ascent made from now through the time that the stay-at-home orders are lifted will not ‘count’ towards the completion of any of these lists,” AMC said in a statement. “While we have been encouraged by the excellent response from the hiking community to the ‘hike low and local’ recommendation, we feel this additional step is necessary to address the large numbers of people who are not heeding the recommendation and continue to risk spreading the virus in communities that may not have the resources to deal with the result.”
AMC warned spring conditions on the trails are especially hazardous.
“First responders may not be available should an accident occur, and would be potentially exposed to the virus if called out for a rescue,” AMC said in a statement.
The AMC 4,000 Footer Club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the lesser-known sections of the White Mountains. At that time, peaks such as Hancock, Owl's Head, and West Bond were trail-less and rarely climbed. The creation of "the list" provided a reason for hikers to explore new areas, and in turn lessen the concentrated use of the aforementioned areas.
AMC offered tips for anyone hiking locally, including don’t go in groups, avoid busy trailheads, practice social distancing with a minimum of six feet, and give plenty of room when passing other hikers.