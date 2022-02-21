CONCORD — Perhaps in yet another sign of a pandemic on the wane, a controversial rule preventing schools from mandating all- remote leaning due to COVID-19 infections quietly won unanimous approval from a legislative panel and the state Board of Education last week.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline had been champions of this rules change, citing studies and test results which concluded some students struggled when all public schooling was remote at the height of COVID-19.
The rule states in-person instruction should be in place the entire school year, except for inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning on an individual basis.
Any all-remote learning days for COVID-19 or any other reason cannot be counted towards the school district meeting the requirement of 180 days of instruction every year.
Edelblut has stressed the rule will give school boards and individual parents more flexibility for remote learning than existed prior to the pandemic.
“If a family chooses to go remote and a school decides to offer that to them, those are the remote instructional times that will count for them,” Edelblut said about the plan.
State officials said the rule would permit the remote learning to count, but only if all parents were to request it which state officials concede would be a highly unlikely scenario.
Leaders of teachers unions and some administrators continued to oppose the provision.
Emergency rule had allowed all-remote learning to count
What had upset some educators last fall was that the state Department of Education last July had adopted a rule that permitted all remote learning to count.
State officials said that rule was delayed and was only meant to apply prior to Gov. Chris Sununu ending the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules approved this rule without discussion or dissent last Friday morning. Hours later, the Board of Education voted 5-0 to endorse the final proposal the rules panel had embraced.
Sununu had supported the rules change.
“Remote learning is an opportunity, but it is not a crutch. It is nothing we should lean on. It fills a gap, but it is clearly not the best way to have education for our kids,” Sununu said on the topic last fall.
This doesn’t end the legislative debate on the matter.
State Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsborough, authored legislation for the 2022 session that if adopted would prevent the state board from limiting remote learning options (HB 1113).
Last week’s actions make likely the Republican-led House of Representatives will not support Porter’s bill, but the House Education Committee has yet to act on it.