Dartmouth College is not offering any discounts on the spring term tuition after it cleared most of the undergraduate students out of the Hanover campus and curtailed in-person classes for the rest of the year.
President Phil Hanlon and Provost Joseph Helble held a virtual town hall Wednesday to update members of the Ivy League school’s community about the measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are indeed in uncharted waters, but we are in these waters together,” Hanlon said.
Hanlon said the Dartmouth tuition — $55,605 for the current school year — never covered the full cost of education at the school, but covered the expenses associated with paying the professors. Instructors will teach their classes through remote learning programs for the rest of the year.
“This may not be perfect, but it will be the differentiated Dartmouth experience,” Hanlon said.
Students who live on campus also pay a little more than $16,000 a year for room and board, which the school will not charge for the remainder for the spring term, Hanlon said. He said the school’s financial aid office will also work with students whose families are experiencing financial difficulties because of the pandemic.
“As trying as these times may be, we should not forget that we are in this together,” Hanlon said.
Helble said the school has taken strong actions, like canceling the international studies programs and switching to remote learning as a way to safeguard the students, teachers, staff and the greater Upper Valley community.
“We’ve had to make many difficult decisions,” Helble said.
Public events and any gatherings of more than 10 people have all been canceled. The Hood Museum, recreation facilities and libraries are all closed to the public, and staff and faculty members are now working from home, Helble said. All faculty, staff, facility employees and graduate students, will be paid through the rest of the academic year.
It is uncertain how long the measure will need to be in place, Helble said. The school is trying to determine what to do about the Sophomore Summer program, when students moving into their second year usually take part in classes on campus.
Hanlon said no decisions have been made regarding commencement and the annual reunion celebrations that take place is June.
“We will do everything we can to recognize these gatherings and all that they mean,” Hanlon said.
Helble said some departments are considering doing away with typical grading for the rest of the year and using a pass/fail system. A formal decision on that is coming in the next few days.