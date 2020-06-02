MANCHESTER - No city pools to swim in. No Fun in the Sun.
And now, no Fourth of July Fireworks show at Arms Park.
Manchester aldermen voted Tuesday to cancel the annual fireworks spectacular, due to concerns over large gatherings and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Joyce Craig voted to cancel the fireworks, breaking a 7-7 tie, after Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur made a motion to move ahead with them as planned. The motion was seconded by Ward 8’s Mike Porter.
“We lost Memorial Day, now Independence Day?” said Porter.
Voting to keep the fireworks show were Jim Roy, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio, Porter, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Levasseur.
Voting to cancel the show were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Dan O’Neil and Craig.
Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several other communities, including Portsmouth and Andover.
The fireworks show and Boston Pops concert on the Esplanade in Boston, Mass., have also been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
City officials announced last month all Manchester city swimming pools will be closed this summer.
The pools are among a number of park activities that will be cancelled for the summer because of COVID-19. Others are the Fun in the Sun day camp program; Gill Stadium, which hosts youth baseball; and JFK Coliseum.