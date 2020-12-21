TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home reported that a 36th resident has died from COVID-19, but for the first time in more than a month there were no new cases.
The home anticipates starting COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on Wednesday, according to Sarah Stanley, public information officer.
She said staff and patients were tested last Friday and on Monday.
“We are thankful to report zero new cases of COVID-19,” Stanley wrote in an email, adding that the Veterans Home “currently has 11 residents with active COVID cases, 43 residents who have recovered, and 36 residents who died while diagnosed with COVID-19. For staff, we have 18 current cases and 76 who have recovered.”