CONCORD — Choking back tears, House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice on Monday urged a House panel to give loved ones of hospital patients a right to be with them.
Over the past year of the pandemic, Rice, R-Hudson, said she’s dealt with the deaths of her mother and younger brother, as well as an extended hospitalization for her stepfather.
Rice said many of her friends were not able to be with their loved ones or have patients visit them, including a friend who passed away from COVID-19 in the past month.
“They should not be dying alone,” Rice told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee. “We have done a huge disservice to our elderly who have been left alone without their loved ones, and I just don’t know how, as a society, we can do that.
Titled “No Patient Left Alone Act,” Rice’s bill (HB 1439) would permit any patient, with limited exceptions, to designate a parent, spouse, family member or other caregiver to be present while the patient receives hospital care.
At the pandemic’s outset, Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive decisions included a stay-at-home order that for many months prevented hospital patients and nursing home residents from having visitors.
Over time, hospital administrators relaxed their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases declined.
Although the virus surged again in November, New Hampshire hospitals continue to generally allow visitors for end-of-life care, pediatric patients, expectant mothers and other non-COVID patients.
Seeking visitor rights
Rice said the Legislature should create a policy that gives families rights in the future.
“The last six months have been the most horrible in my life,” Rice began.
“No one should be left alone in an ICU (intensive care unit) without a loved one. I do believe it makes a difference, and on that, I will die on my sword.”
Rice said after her mother passed away last September, her 86-year-old stepfather became ill after twice falling in his apartment.
Although she was fully vaccinated, Rice said, she wasn’t permitted to be with her stepfather.
“I was mortified. He was already severely depressed, having lost the love of his life for 42 years,” Rice said. “To leave him alone was so cruel that it made me sick.”
A short time later, Rice said she learned her younger brother was seriously ill with COVID in a Hawaii hospital.
She went to see him and was allowed to be present there.
“A doctor came in and said to me, ‘You are his medicine; everyone should have his medicine with them,’” said Rice, her voice cracking with emotion.
Soon after she left Hawaii to return to New Hampshire, Rice said, her brother died.
Bill includes exceptions
Rep. Judy Aron, R-South Acworth, said she had a similar experience when a Keene hospital refused to allow her to visit her husband.
“It was an awful feeling that I could not be at my husband’s side and address his needs,” Aron said. “They made me leave the building, and they kept watching me outside like I was some kind of criminal.”
As written, the bill would permit hospitals to restrict visitors if their presence would interfere with the patient’s care or if visitors engaged in “disruptive, threatening or violent” behavior.
The legislation permits hospitals to compel visitors to wear personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks and allows the hospital to revoke someone’s right to visit if they refuse to comply.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association had some concerns with the bill, because it would restrict the hospital administrators’ ability to make changes on the fly, said Paula Minnehan, executive vice president of governmental relations.
“We want to make sure hospitals are afforded the ability to implement visitor policies that provided the needed flexibility,” Minnehan said. “It is difficult to legislate that flexibility.”
Minnehan said the hospital lobby would work with Rice on compromise language.
The measure would also apply to nursing homes, but an industry representative questioned whether that was necessary.
“Right now all visitors to nursing homes are allowed to be there,” said Teresa Rosenberger, lobbyist for the New Hampshire Health Care Association. “I am not so sure we need to be included in all this.”
State Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, was appointed to chair a subcommittee to work on changes to the measure.