Dartmouth College plans to keep undergraduate students off the Hanover campus through the summer, and is shutting down the college-owned Hanover Country Club for the season.
Dartmouth traditionally has a summer term for freshmen entering their sophomore year, with students gathering for classes and activities.
This week, Provost Joseph Helble sent an email to students announcing the decision to cancel the on-campus term and instead have students use remote learning tools. Helble said the COVID-19 global pandemic is dictating this decision.
“Students come to our campus from all over the country and the world, many from areas where the number of cases continues to increase,” he said. “The number of new cases diagnosed daily in the U.S. has not yet begun to diminish, and even assuming full, sustained adherence to social distancing through next month, current modeling does not give us confidence that we will be sufficiently close to global containment by June.”
Dartmouth has had students using remote learning since this year’s spring break.
Helble noted that the U.S. still lacks a testing system and sufficient supply of personal protective equipment. Bringing students onto campus means bringing them into the Hanover community as well, potentially putting Upper Valley residents at risk.
“A residential summer term relying on social distancing and severe restrictions on activities and gatherings would pose a significant public health risk to our students and to our faculty and staff, their families, and the Upper Valley community,” he said.
Upper Valley residents are also being affected by the school’s decision to close down the Hanover County Club for the season.
The school announced Monday that club members will be able to get reimbursed if they have already paid for the 2020 season. The semi-private golf course has 27 holes and dates back to the 1890s as Dartmouth’s oldest existing recreational facility.