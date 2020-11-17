Manchester aldermen on Tuesday approved a resolution requiring people to wear masks inside public places and outside when closer than 6 feet, though the mayor said it is a request, not a mandate, and will carry no fine.
Exempted from the resolution are children 10 and younger and people with medical conditions that could be worsened by wearing a mask.
The resolution contains specific language that “in no case shall there be a financial fine or penalty of any kind” or any civil penalties tied to enforcement efforts.
Mayor Joyce Craig said the resolution was a “good faith effort” to discourage close interaction between people who are not related or who do not regularly socialize.
“We’re not mandating it,” Craig said. “This is a resolution requesting it.”
The resolution, which addressed businesses as well as outdoor public spaces, passed by a 7-6 vote.
In favor were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache and Dan O’Neil.
Opposed were Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
The resolution does not apply to anyone working out at a fitness center or other business offering fitness training, strength training or exercise classes if the facility follows all other city, state and federal guidelines.
The resolution also doesn’t apply to anyone seated in a restaurant.
Last month, aldermen rejected an ordinance that would have required people to wear face coverings in public buildings in Manchester.
The resolution came up in the new business portion of Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and was not included as an item on the agenda posted on the city’s website on Friday.
That provoked some board members, who said they had no time to review the proposal.
“This should go to committee,” Levasseur said. “It shouldn’t have been sent to us five minutes before 7 p.m. You’re asking us to vote on something that’s a couple hundred words long. There’s a lot of language in here.”
“If I have to vote on it tonight, I’m voting no because I don’t even know what I’m voting on,” Roy said. “I’d love some time to digest it.”
“The difference between this and the ordinance is we have a chance to send the correct message to the community,” Sapienza said. “The message is people need to wear their masks if we want to fight this pandemic.”
“What we’re doing now is not working, not just us as a board but as a community,” Barry said. “The numbers are skyrocketing. This is something that is being brought forward. I don’t have a problem voting on this tonight. The whole community is suffering because of this. Is this going to help? I hope so.”
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Wednesday announced 447 new cases of COVID-19, putting the total number in the state at 15,749 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 3,767 are active cases. Almost three-quarters of those infected — 11,478 people — have recovered.
DHHS reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 504.
Fifty of the new cases involved residents of Manchester. The city has 446 active cases, officials said.
The vote on last month’s ordinance requiring face coverings in public buildings in Manchester was 8-5 against.
Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza and O’Neil were in favor. Opposed were Roy, Terrio, Porter, Shaw, Barry, Gamache, Hirschmann and Levasseur.
Under the rejected proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would have been responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
Also last month, aldermen approved a mask requirement for city government buildings only. That vote was 9-4, with Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Terrio, Porter, Barry, Gamache and O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Roy, Shaw, Hirschmann and Levasseur.