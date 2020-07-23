CONCORD -- All hospitals in the state will permit non-COVID 19 patients to designate someone who can regularly visit, astate officials announced Thursday.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said some hospital administrators have allowed such visits since the state last month decided to reopen hospital beds for non-critical stays.
The state worked with the New Hampshire Hospital Association and its member hospitals to ensure the visitation measure would apply statewide.
“If you are going to a hospital, you will be asked to designate a support person, someone who can advocate for you, be there for emotional support,” Shibinette said.
“We feel it is very important to have the opportunity to have that person at their bedside, either at their side in a hospital room or during an emergency.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said this designation would help families coping with a health care procedure in the midst of a pandemic.
“Going into emergency rooms or for an in-patient stay can bring a lot of anxiety. People can forget what medication they are on, or details about their medical history. Having that person to support them can make all the difference,” Sununu said.
“It was not an easy process to work through.”
Shibinette said the rules make clear that hospital administrators can suspend the visitation policy if that facility is dealing with an increased number of cases that could be related to COVID-19.
“If the picture in the community or that facility changes, they have that flexibility to pull back,” she said.
“We always want to leave that decision making at the bedside.”
In turn, executives are free to decide at their own hospital to permit more than one visitor per patient, she said.