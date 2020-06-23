JEFFERSON — Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus and he will be at Santa’s Village this summer.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jolly Old Elf will be at a slight remove – and there’ll be no sitting on his lap — one of the measures, including masks and temperature checks, that North Country amusement parks, which are set to open as soon as next Monday, are taking to keep guests and visitors safe.
Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued new directives on reopening the New Hampshire economy that permit amusement parks, starting June 29, to open at 25% capacity.
At Santa’s Village, which first opened in 1953 and will open on July 1 for the 2020 season, all guests who are 4 years old and above will be required to wear face masks, except in pool areas, said spokesman Jim Miller, and to have them on while indoors, on many of the rides, while waiting in line and where 6-foot social distancing can’t be practiced.
Unlike both Story Land in Glen, which will open July 17 for season passholders and on July 22 to the general public, and Whale’s Tale Waterpark in North Lincoln, which will open June 29, Santa’s Village, said Miller, will not take a guest’s temperature with an infrared forehead thermometer.
Doing so, he explained, is not required by federal and state guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but the attraction will ask guests a series of questions about their potential exposure to the virus, which is required.
“We’re reopening and doing everything we can to keep our guests and staff safe,” said Miller, “this summer even more than ever.”
Guests will be able to interact with the reindeer at Santa’s Village, he said, but in a more controlled setting than in past seasons. Also, the village blacksmith, who makes complimentary memento rings out of horseshoe nails, is taking the summer off, said Miller.
The really big news, though, is that while “you can visit with Santa,” Miller said, you have to do it “at a safe, social distance,” which means no sitting on his lap.
Santa’s Village usually opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend, and while Miller is hopeful that it will have a successful 2020, that remains to be seen.
“We understand that visiting, for some people, amid a global pandemic, is not the time to come” to Santa’s Village, said Miller, but if people come they will be safe and have a good time, too.
That sentiment was shared by Matt Boyd, the chief operating officer at Whale’s Tale.
“People can feel safe coming here,” Boyd said on Tuesday, because the waterpark continuously cleans and disinfects the facility and because it will take the temperatures of employees before they come to work and of guests before they’re allowed inside to play.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, said Jackie Gaumer, who is Whale’s Tale’s aquatics manager, will be turned away, while those with lower temperatures will then be asked the standard questions about exposure to COVID-19.
Attractions like his, said Boyd, are trying to provide guests with as much “pre-arrival” information as possible, adding that to ensure that the 25% capacity is not exceeded, Whale’s Tale — and Santa’s Village — is accepting only online reservations.
Story Land, in a prepared statement, said it is doing pre-entry temperature checks and requiring all guests who are 3 years old and above to wear face coverings. In addition to face masks, staff will wear other protective equipment.
Story Land said it has added a number of sanitizing stations and that it will thoroughly clean high-traffic locations at regular intervals.
“All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer at retail locations,” according to Story Land.
Like its fellow North Country attractions, Story Land is selling tickets only online and guests are required to RSVP for the day they wish to visit.
Upon arrival, guests will be required to have their temperature checked and anyone with a temperature at or above 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19, will be denied entry.
Story Land Safety & Compliance Manager John Sutton said they will limit capacity, verify temperatures and make sure visitors are wearing proper facial coverings.
“With our park spread across dozens of acres, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun we have delivered to families for generations,” said Sutton.