WEST STEWARTSTOWN – Recently, Mike Daley, who owns Solomon’s grocery store in West Stewartstown with his son, Kyle, and brother, Bruce, was talking to Don Noyes, who owns the Chevrolet dealership in Colebrook, about the challenges some people face getting essential household items during the coronavirus pandemic.
That's when they had an idea. They decided that anyone who is 65 or older, has health concerns or is geographically isolated, could e-mail or telephone Solomon’s -- as well as LaPerle’s IGA, not far from Noyes' dealership – with their grocery orders and a Noyes employee would later deliver it for free to their doorstep.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kyle Daley said Solomon’s – which was founded by his great, great grandfather in 1923 and is the northernmost, full-service grocery store in New Hampshire – had filled some 20 orders for delivery and/or curbside pick-up at the store.
“We have a tremendous amount of the elderly up here in Coos County,” said Daley, as well as in neighboring Essex County in Vermont, explaining that his dad and Don Noyes, whose friendship stretches back decades, came up with the idea of “helping our older customers.”
Some of those customers, he said, are afraid to come in to a store and face possible exposure to the coronavirus, while for others going grocery-shopping is a major endeavor that entails a lot of time and driving.
Daley said the delivery service would continue as long as needed. Curbside pick-up also has been popular and might be extended, too.
“Since last Friday, we had record business for the month of March,” Daley said. Overall, Solomon’s has seen “an unprecedented level” of sales, starting when fears about the coronavirus caused runs on certain items in grocery stores throughout New Hampshire and points south.
With many second homes and camps in the area, people who were here visiting and suspected their home stores’ inventories had been picked through, did a lot of shopping at Solomon’s on their way back, said Daley.
Solomon’s and LaPerle’s are happy to help all their customers, said Daley, including through the delivery service.
Qualifying shoppers may place their grocery orders with Solomon’s on the store’s Facebook page, via email at solomonsstore@gmail.com or by phone 246-8822. LaPerle’s can be reached at laperlesorders@gmail.com and at 237-4370.
Orders received after 5 p.m. will be delivered the next day.