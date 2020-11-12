Interstate youth hockey competitions have been suspended from Saturday through Dec. 31 in seven Northeastern states, including New Hampshire. The suspension announced by the governors of each of those states does not affect interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities.
"In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions," said a news release issued Thursday.
"As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus," said the release, adding that the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports.
Sununu said it was "logical" for New Hampshire to join this ban, once it had the support of other New England states and New Jersey.
The ban affects teams crossing the border to play youth hockey.
This still allows someone from Massachusetts to come to New Hampshire and play here if they are a member of that NH team, Sununu said.
The state is surveying to identify how many school districts are going forward with winter sports seasons, Sununu said.
As for restrictions on other winter sports Sununu said, "It’s been discussed but it's nothing we are looking at right now."