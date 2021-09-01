MANCHESTER – Gov. Chris Sununu said he woke up Wednesday morning “not feeling well” and postponed an Executive Council meeting, but he later tested negative for COVID-19.
In a statement, Sununu said while fully vaccinated, he had symptoms that were similar to the novel coronavirus, which was why he sought testing out an abundance of caution.
“I appreciate all the well wishes,” Sununu said. "I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative. I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”
The council was to have met Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
The Newfields Republican has managed to dodge the novel coronavirus throughout the 17-month pandemic, though there have been two cases of staff in his office coming down with it.
Sununu got the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The news comes two days after Sununu had spent the day with top state officials on a fact-finding trip to Kentucky, a state now experiencing its highest rate of positivity ever for the virus.
The number of patients on ventilators in Kentucky has shot up nearly tenfold. Sununu was seen in video and photographs of the trip wearing a face covering while he met with state and health care officials in Kentucky.
Bedford inventor Dean Kamen had supplied the plane at no cost to Sununu and six others that joined him on the trip including two executives with hospitals in Plymouth and Portsmouth.
N.H. in top 10, last in N.E. for vaccines
"Is everyone on Dean Kamen's private jet being tested as well? I hope so," talk radio host and former Democratic nominee for governor Arnie Arnesen said upon hearing the news. "Kentucky has an under 50% vaccination rate, not safe for residents of Kentucky or even residents of New Hampshire given the Delta variant."
Sununu has spent the summer using the bully pulpit to encourage willing New Hampshire residents to get vaccinated. Though the state is in the top 10 in the country for vaccination, it has the lowest rate in New England.
Sununu signed a state law (HB 220) that prevents anyone from requiring an adult to get vaccinated to have access to public buildings and government benefits; health care, school and day care settings are exempt from this immunization freedom law.
The governor is seriously considering whether to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan.
A New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll released Tuesday night had Sununu leading Hassan, 49-to-40% with the rest undecided.