Gov. Chris Sununu, third from left, met with health care executives and other state officials from Kentucky during a visit to this rural state Monday that is coping with a massive surge of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Bedford inventor Dean Kamen provided air travel for Sununu and six others who made the day-long visit.
MANCHESTER – Gov. Chris Sununu woke up Wednesday morning “not feeling well” and postponed the planned Executive Council meeting set for the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
“Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon,” his office said in a statement.
The Newfields Republican has managed to dodge the novel coronavirus throughout the 17-month long pandemic, though there have been two cases of his staff in his office coming down with it.
“We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon,” the statement concluded.
Sununu got the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The news comes two days after Sununu had spent the day with top state officials on a fact-finding trip to Kentucky, a state now experiencing its highest rate of positivity ever for the virus.
The number of patients on ventilators in Kentucky has shot up nearly tenfold. Sununu was seen in video and photographs of the trip wearing a face covering while he met with state and health care officials in Kentucky.
Bedford inventor Dean Kamen had supplied the plane at no cost to Sununu and six others that joined him on the trip including two executives with hospitals in Plymouth and Portsmouth.
N.H. in top 10, last in N.E. for vaccines
"Is everyone on Dean Kamen's private jet being tested as well? I hope so," talk radio host and former Democratic nominee for governor Arnie Arnesen said upon hearing the news.
"Kentucky has an under 50% vaccination rate, not safe for residents of Kentucky or even residents of New Hampshire given the Delta variant."
Sununu has spent the summer using the bully pulpit to encourage willing New Hampshire residents to get vaccinated.
Though the state is in the top 10 in the country for vaccination, it has the lowest rate in New England.
Sununu signed a state law (HB 220) that prevents anyone from requiring an adult to get vaccinated to have access to public buildings and government benefits; health care, school and day care settings are exempt from this immunization freedom law.
The governor is seriously considering whether to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan.
A New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll released Tuesday night had Sununu leading Hassan, 49-to-41% with the rest undecided.