There are now over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, after state health officials on Tuesday announced 82 new cases have been diagnosed, including 31 in Manchester.
For the third straight day, no additional deaths from COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Human Services. New Hampshire’s death toll remains at 60, representing about 3% of the 2,010 people who have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Manchester reports the highest number of confirmed cases in the state with 436.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 82 new cases, one individual is under the age of 18. The remaining 81 new cases are all adults - 55% women and 45% men.
The new cases live in Rockingham County (23), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack County (13), Cheshire County (2) and Strafford County (one new case), and 31 new cases in Manchester and three in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 249 (12%) of the 2,010 cases in the Granite State. There have been 936 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 3.08 million people and killed at least 214,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 58,947 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.3 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.