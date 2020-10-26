New Hampshire lost 709 licensed nursing assistants over a recent 12-month period, and nursing homes cannot be staffed responsibly at capacity levels, a statewide nursing-home organization said Monday.
Citing Board of Nursing data, the New Hampshire Health Care Association said the loss is derived from data about LNA certifications between June 2019 and May 2020.
Brendan Williams, president of the Health Care Association, said the trend had been steady before COVID-19, but accelerated in April and May when the pandemic made training virtually impossible.
“We are already at a point where we cannot responsibly staff facilities to their full capacity,” Williams said.
"A higher unemployment rate is immaterial to our ability to fill licensed positions if those who are unemployed are not licensed. And why work in a nursing home if Medicaid reimbursement forces you into poverty?”
Williams has long been critical of payments under Medicaid that New Hampshire sends to nursing homes. He said nursing homes cannot react to market forces with payments so low.
The Hillsborough County Nursing Home starts LNAs at $15.50 an hour, which is more than many other nursing homes, he said. Some retail jobs pay higher and do not require 100 hours of training, he said.
“Long-term care facilities are paying more than they can afford, and the incredible losses they’re sustaining due to COVID-19 are going to hasten closures and fire sales,” warned Williams.