A Dartmouth College study found that nurses and other long-term care staff who work multiple jobs may be more likely to spread COVID-19 among elderly residents.
“With higher rates of second job-holding among direct care workers and nurses in long-term care than other workers, and many of these workers moving across health settings from their first to second jobs, this creates a potential pathway for COVID-19 transmission,” said Kristin Smith, a visiting sociology professor.
Smith co-authored the study, which links the high rates of illness and death in long-term care facilities to the economic challenges of many nurses and staffers at these facilities.
New Hampshire has the nation’s highest percentage of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (81%), Smith wrote, “so understanding employment dynamics and disparities in this sector could never be more timely than now.”
The study found that many direct-care workers have relatively low wages and limited hours, compelling them to find extra work. In fact, according to the study, nurses and other direct-care workers are 32% to 35% more likely to hold at least one other job.
Newport’s Woodlawn Care Center experienced an outbreak after a staffer likely brought in the illness, infecting more 13 staff members and more than half of the 40 residents. Four deaths were associated with the outbreak.
In Hanover, the Hanover Terrace home is currently dealing with an outbreak that has infected 68 of the 74 residents. Administrators at that home also believe the illness was brought in by an employee.
The Sullivan County Nursing Home in Unity has been disease-free so far. Administrator Ted Purdy said that early in the pandemic, he made the decision not to use any per diem staff working at other facilities.
“Because of the COVID-19 issues, we’ve really worked hard to make sure people only work for us. That’s been important to us,” Purdy said.
Smith’s study was based on second job data from 2010 to 2019 from the Current Population Survey.
While low wages and limited hours applied to both nurses and direct-care workers, lower hours were correlated more with registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
The results also showed that nurses with children and Black nurses were more likely to hold second jobs than White nurses. Female and married nurses were less likely to have a second job.
Nurses had higher wages than direct-care workers and worked 30% more hours.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is shining the spotlight on inequalities throughout our society, particularly in health care systems, where we are now seeing real-life implications for loved ones in nursing homes, who are such a vulnerable population,” Smith said.