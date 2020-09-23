COVID-19 may no longer be ravaging nursing home residents as it was earlier this year, but the pandemic is still hitting nursing homes’ finances.
Tom Argue, president and CEO of the Webster at Rye, said the skilled nursing facility has been losing $150,000 to $200,000 every month since March.
“There’s nowhere for that money to come from,” he said, other than state and federal aid to nursing homes.
Webster at Rye got funding in the first round of state aid to nursing homes, but was turned down in the second round. Argue is not sure why.
“It’s a fairly opaque process,” Argue said Wednesday. “There was no explanation as to why we were turned down. Some facilities were approved and other facilities were not, and we’re equally in the dark.”
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for nursing homes, said in a Wednesday statement that nursing homes needed more aid than what the state has provided so far.
Gov. Chris Sununu earmarked $30 million from the state’s portion of the CARES Act relief bill for nursing homes, but Williams said that money has been slow to reach providers.
“The entire sector is teetering, and we will see facility fire sales and closures” Williams said in a statement.