CONCORD -- Air circulation wasn't a significant factor in 28 New Hampshire nursing homes with widespread COVID-19 outbreaks, state engineers found.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday the outbreaks occurred in homes with “varied” ventilation systems, with some built 70 years ago and others just a decade old.
“A robust air ventilation system, it didn’t seem to have the impact we thought it would,” Shibinette said. “I am glad we did the study. We can’t take it off the table but we know if there is an impact, it is minimal.”
The state is exploring whether to recommend that the homes either improve their air exchange systems or install ultraviolet light systems in ducts to disinfect air, she said.
“We are going to see if those recommendations fit into our plan for the coming fall and winter, and if it makes sense to make those improvements,” Shibinette said.
The review looked at ventilation issues such as the exchange of air each hour inside the home and maintenance records such as timely replacement of air filters.
Roughly 80 percent of the 429 deaths due to COVID-19 were linked to long-term care settings, the highest percentage of any state in the nation.
Evergreen Place in Manchester is the only nursing home in the state with an outbreak still being monitored by the state. An outbreak is taken off the state's list if two weeks go by without any new COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Chris Sununu, an environmental engineer, said a “well-functioning” ventilation system is important to maintaining health.
State officials are looking into whether federal CARES Act money can be used to support ventilation system upgrades, the governor said.
Some of these improvements may be too "expensive or expansive" to be warranted, Sununu said.
The state is not coordinating the review from local school districts of air quality in their buildings, Shibinette said.