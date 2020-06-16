CONCORD — The three-month wait for people to visit their loved ones in New Hampshire nursing homes could end this weekend, according to state officials.
All visits will take place outside, with no touching allowed, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Tuesday.
The visits will be limited to two guests. All visitors must be 12 or older, maintain social distance from the resident and wear a mask, officials said.
The rules set out a broad outline but encourage those running long-term care centers to create their own guidelines to fit each facility, she said.
“It has been three months since people have been able to visit with their loved ones, so privacy is very important,” Shibinette said.
The head of the state’s nursing home lobby urged families to be patient as executives carefully prepare plans to permit visits.
“Long-term care is this pandemic’s battleground,” said Brendan Williams, chief executive officer and president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.
“Despite strict infection control, a federal ban on communal activities and dining, and required mask-wearing for nursing home staff, the virus still enters facilities through asymptomatic staff. The new state program of testing every 10 days is great, and a national model, but leaves the other nine days where someone might be infected and transmit the virus,” Williams said.
Roughly 80 percent of the 326 deaths due to COVID-19 have been linked to long-term care residences.
State officials on Tuesday also announced 27 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus and six additional deaths, four of them in long-term care.
There was one new outbreak reported — at Holy Cross Health Center in Manchester, where 10 residents and three staff tested positive for the virus.