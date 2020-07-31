Nursing home and home-care workers will lose their $300 emergency stipend starting Saturday, a move that may prompt some already stressed nursing homes to close, a trade association warned.
As of Friday afternoon, Gov. Chris Sununu had not extended an emergency order that had created the stipend for workers at long-term care and home-care companies.
“It’s a very scary time for our staff, and these stipends have been a critical tool for our heroes doing battle on this pandemic’s frontline. As he has before, we’re praying the governor hears our call to extend this program again,” said Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.
Sununu's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Sununu created the stipend in April to keep workers on the job as nursing homes faces increased pressures of sicker patients and fewer workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Republican governor extended the stipend in May, he said it was to discourage workers from seeking unemployment and its accompanying CARES Act stipend of $600. That stipend expires today too.
In a statement today, a trade group that represents nursing homes said the nursing home stipend should continue. More than 700 vacancies exist for licensed nursing assistants in the state, Williams said.
He noted that a Sununu-authorized 10% pay hike remains-intact for New Hampshire liquor store workers, as does a $3 an hour pay increase for people who clean restrooms and empty trash at Hampton Beach state park.
COVID-19 staffing pressures have reportedly forced the closure of a Medicaid-contracting assisted living facility, Rose Haven in Merrimack.
“We’ll see more closures without the extension of these stipends,” Williams said.