Nursing homes and senior living facilities across the Granite State are stocking up on supplies and taking steps to keep their residents germ-free in preparation for a potential spread of the coronavirus.
Senior citizens are at greater risk of contracting the disease, known as COVID-19, said Darlene Underhill, director of clinical services at Catholic Charities New Hampshire, which operates Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester and six other facilities in the state.
“We do have a very robust pandemic response plan,” said Underhill, who is watching alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.
The planning takes place as four people died near Seattle at the Life Care Center nursing care facility. Four other residents and a worker there had been identified as having the virus as of Monday afternoon.
In the event of a worst-case scenario, Catholic Charities’ homes are prepared to be self-sufficient for two weeks with protective gear and other supplies. But the majority of the work involves keeping residents informed and educating them about how to stay healthy — washing hands, using tissues and sanitizing.
“We don’t want anybody to panic,” Underhill said. “I don’t think this is a situation for anybody to panic about.”
Unlike influenza, no vaccine exists for the coronavirus, which can be easily spread. Often, the disease can be transmitted by someone who is showing no or only mild symptoms, she said.
Catholic Charities also is developing a list of third-party nurses and volunteers who can help in case of staffing shortages.
David Ross, administrator of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, has paid close attention to the CDC and other health organizations’ recommendations.
“We have emergency procedures in place for any type of outbreak already, so we’ve just been reviewing those to see if there is any type of modifications we have to make,” he said. “So far we’ve been OK with the recommendations.”
The nursing home has had flu procedures in place since October.
“Because we are in the midst of flu season right now, a lot of protocols we have in place for our active flu season are how facilities such as ours would deal with symptoms of the coronavirus,” he said.
Officials with Genesis HealthCare, which operates 31 affiliated centers in New Hampshire, have met regularly to address the possibility of an outbreak of coronavirus.
“Our regional and center leaders are currently receiving regular updates on the latest admission screening guidelines and infection control protocols,” said Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis HealthCare, in a statement.
Catholic Charities sent letters to families with information about the virus and procedures in place at the nursing homes. Those who have traveled in the past 14 days and are looking to visit may be asked to take extra precautions. Anyone who is sick is asked to postpone a visit.
“This is a very rapidly evolving situation, so as we find out new things I want to make sure it gets passed along to everyone,” Underhill said.