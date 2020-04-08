CONCORD — More than half of the state’s 18 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in outbreaks at three long-term residential facilities for adults, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a briefing on Wednesday.
Ten deaths and 94 positive cases were reported at:
Hanover Hill Health Care of Manchester: Four deaths all confined to one floor, with 37 residents and 13 staff testing positive;
Huntington at Nashua’s assisted living facility: Five deaths with 19 residents and 11 staff testing positive for COVID-19 and no new positive tests in the past three days;
Crotched Mountain Foundation of Greenfield: One death with three residents and 11 staff testing positive.
Shibinette said there are about 10 other long-term residential facilities with isolated cases that haven’t led to outbreaks. They won’t be publicly identified unless the virus spreads there, she said.
Gov. Chris Sununu found himself dealing with a stark dichotomy as total deaths nearly doubled in two days, while the number of people testing positive each day has dipped. For the past two days, the total number of new positive cases has been in the low 40s after a stretch when New Hampshire was identifying more than 50 new cases daily.
“New positive tests here are below our high-water mark. We haven’t seen numbers like that in a few days, incredibly, but a couple of data points do not necessarily define a trend,” Sununu said in a briefing Wednesday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The past two days ended with four and five deaths attributed to COVID-19, when prior to this point the most fatalities in a single day were two.
“Let’s not forget we had five individuals we have lost in the past couple of days, and, unfortunately, we are likely to be in that position a little while longer,” Sununu said. “Those loved ones don’t want to hear the positive results are lower today.”
‘Banging my head against the wall’
Sununu was clearly displeased to learn 15 rapid testing machines received from federal authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests had only 15 percent of the cartridges needed to fully use them. Federal officials have refused to commit to when New Hampshire might receive the 1,500 cartridges needed to deploy them around the state to test health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients.
“I am banging my head against the wall; I really am,” Sununu said, adding the cartridges available are only enough to put two machines to use.
Sununu said he presumes the slow response is because New Hampshire’s infection rate is much lower than the COVID-19 hot spots in the country.
The governor said he will decide whether to keep public schools closed up to two weeks longer before the current remote-learning mandate expires May 4. On Wednesday, Raymond and Dover school administrators announced they were extending their own programs another month to June 5.
Sununu said he may relax some of his executive orders in early May, but not others.
“We may have to take each piece individually. We might have more options with remote learning, other options with parks, other options with essential workers,” Sununu said. “We want to provide flexibility as soon as we possibly can.”
The governor raised the possibility of imposing limitations on parking at popular hiking trails or parks next month as the weather gets warmer.
Sununu created a Home Hike Challenge for residents to explore little-used trails closer to home to take the pressure off park traffic.
Shibinette said the state’s long-term care facilities have enough personal protective equipment and access to testing for staff and at-risk patients who show symptoms.
“Managing an outbreak in a facility is not a new thing. Every year we do influenza, we do norovirus; they are well-versed in these facilities,” Shibinette said.
As the former chief executive at New Hampshire Hospital, Shibinette said it’s understandable family members have worries and fears about the health of their loved ones in these long-term care centers.
“I just can’t imagine how difficult that is for families who in many cases really don’t have another choice,” Shibinette said. “This is a situation that causes a lot of anxiety for the residents of the nursing home, for the teams taking care of them as well.”