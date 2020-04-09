Staff at hard-hit nursing homes say the lack of protective masks and gowns likely contributed to the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the facilities.
“It’s been a huge obstacle, and a partial reason as to why we have as much of an epicenter as we do at the facility,” said Theodore J. Lee, president of Hanover Hill Health Care, where four patients have died and 37 residents and 13 workers have tested positive.
Lee said he has asked everyone for protective equipment. He has appealed to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the New Hampshire Health Care Association, the city health department, and called Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation wrote to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA on Thursday, asking again for protective gear and testing supplies.
“While New Hampshire health care providers and first responders have received intermittent shipments to partially fulfill the request from NH DHHS, these shipments fall far short of the current need for critical equipment,” the letter read.
“It comes in dribs and drabs,” Lee said. The Manchester nursing home has even asked other nursing homes for protective equipment, and got a shipment of hospital gowns from the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth.
Patricia Cummings, the owner of Edgewood, said her facility has had no COVID-19 cases, and could provide the gowns without harming its preparedness.
“We really are all on the same team,” Cummings said.
The New Hampshire Health Care Association dropped off a box of N95 respirators at Hanover Hill, said association president Brendan Williams. But Williams said nursing homes across the state are struggling to get enough protective equipment, especially as small New Hampshire health care providers compete for the scarce resources.
“It’s really a Darwinian free-for-all,” Williams said.
The association has ordered 2,000 surgical masks, N95 respirators and disposable hospital gowns to distribute to long-term care facilities in New Hampshire. Hospitals and nursing homes are more or less on their own, he said.
Williams said nursing homes are relying on a sort of “mutual aid” system, providing equipment to each other when they can. Cities and the state, he said, are short of protective equipment, too.
“The state at one point had a stockpile, but I think that stockpile is probably now just an empty room,” he said.
Williams said he thought rationing of the N95 respirators is likely.
Five people at The Huntington retirement facility in Nashua have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials there said Thursday that they have had no new positive cases among residents since April 1, and are following CDC guidelines around protective equipment.
Nineteen residents tested positive for the virus in March; 11 other staff members have also been diagnosed.
“The health and safety of our residents continues to be our number-one priority. Our residents have been tremendous through this challenging time and I am grateful for their positive attitudes, kindness and cooperation,” Brian Newman, chief executive officer for Silverstone Living, the parent company for The Huntington at Nashua, said in a statement.
All of the Silverstone Living facilities in Nashua have closed to visitors, cancelled large group activities, closed their dining rooms and are requiring employees to be monitored for signs, symptoms and temperatures, according to the group’s website.
As of Thursday afternoon, Lee said Hanover Hill had between a week and 10 days’ worth of masks, respirators and hospital gowns, Lee said.
The 124-bed nursing home has closed off a wing to house COVID-19 patients. The other residents are largely confined to their rooms, Lee said, to stop the virus from spreading further. Residents have to eat in their rooms.
Hanover Hill administrator Lori McIntire said the home is supplying surgical masks to all staff, and N95 masks to staff working in the wing where there are COVID-19 patients.
Lee said the shortage of tests is still a problem for the nursing home.
“Because there’s a shortage of these tests, we’re forced to be reactive rather than proactive,” he said. The nursing home has barred visitors since early March, and is screening staff for COVID-19 symptoms, but Lee said he worries about the people who carry the virus, but show no symptoms.
Williams said the most challenging part of COVID-19 is how many people have the virus and show no symptoms. He stressed the need for rapid result testing in New Hampshire.
“We’re all suffering from the lack of testing to surveil the virus in the general population to prevent its spread, especially given how many people can be asymptomatic,” he said.