CONCORD – All but two nursing homes in New Hampshire are now allowed to permit residents to designate one person who can visit them inside the facility.
This relaxing of restrictions will also permit these homes to have “non-essential” workers return such as hairdressers.
“We’ve often got the question about when can our residents get haircuts again,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“It sounds like something small, but it is such a major thing for self-esteem and identity in long-term care.”
Evergreen Place in Manchester and the Greenbriar HealthCare in Nashua are the two homes in the state with recent outbreaks that aren't allowed to have these visits, she said.
State officials detailed the next step of reopening that in two weeks will permit residents to have up to two indoor visitors.
These homes will also be allowed to let residents take trips that aren’t medically required and it will expand the level of community dining permitted there.
This expansion will only occur for homes located in counties that have fewer than 10 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 people.
At present, the counties with that low amount of the virus are Coos, Grafton and Merrimack Counties.
Belknap County in the Lakes Region is just above that limit with 11.4, COVID-19 cases per 100,0000.
“If we see case numbers start to go up, we could see another surge and have to pull back on these changes,” Shibinette said.
At present, 344 or 81.5 percent of the 422 deaths linked to the virus were in long-term care settings in New Hampshire, one of the highest percentages in the country.