New Hampshire’s nursing homes, hard-hit by COVID-19, will get nearly $20 million from the CARES Act federal relief package.
The grant is just for New Hampshire’s 74 skilled nursing facilities, not assisted living centers or retirement communities.
Long-term care centers have accounted for a large majority of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire, and the state Department of Health and Human Services has said more than 20 are dealing with outbreaks.
The pandemic has stressed nursing home finances, industry leaders say, as nursing homes have gotten fewer private-pay referrals and referrals from hospitals this spring.
The $19.8 million grant for New Hampshire nursing homes is a piece of $4.9 billion in aid for nursing homes across the country. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced each state’s share of the grant funding last week.