To lure nurses to the Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, the hospitals’ parent company is dangling signing bonuses of up to $15,000.
Still, SolutionHealth’s interim human resources chief, Leonard Pansa, said the hospital group, like other health care providers across the country, is struggling to hire enough nurses to replace all the ones who are retiring, burning out of health care or leaving the high-stress world of hospitals.
Although state data show more licensed nurses in New Hampshire than five years ago, the pandemic and a wave of baby boomer retirements mean hospitals still have to work hard to hire.
“It’s been challenging across the board, for every hospital,” Pansa said. “Every health care organization has been struggling to fill positions.”
Maureen O’Reilly, a professor of nursing at Saint Anselm College, said she estimated New Hampshire has about 8,000 licensed nurses who are not working in the state or not working in health care at all.
State Board of Nursing data show New Hampshire has more licensed nurses than it did in 2017. But O’Reilly said she can understand why some might be sitting on the sidelines.
“Nursing is a hard job. It can be physically demanding. It becomes mentally and emotionally demanding,” she said. “You hit a patch like COVID, and it becomes too much.”
Or, Pansa said, they might be working outside of hospitals.
“The nurses are out there,” Pansa said. “They’re actively working, but they’re not in bedside nursing because there are so many other opportunities for people with those clinical backgrounds.”
A collapse foretold
The retirement of the baby boom generation was always expected to hit nursing hard. Paula Williams, dean of Rivier University’s college of nursing, said warnings of the retirement wave have been sounded for years.
But departures from nursing aren’t entirely generational, she said. The well-documented pandemic burnout in health care has inspired a lot of early retirements and pushed nurses to find work outside hospitals.
“I know of many nursing friends who are leaving the hospital because it’s too stressful,” said Anna Wendell, a Rivier nursing professor. “They’re burned out.”
She said they’re also worried about COVID-19. Friends and former colleagues in their early 60s who might have planned to work until 70 are leaving hospitals for less-stressful settings and places where they aren’t caring for COVID patients, Wendell said.
“We’re seeing an exodus from nursing,” said Judy O’Hara, another Rivier professor, “and not enough people replacing those who are leaving.”
Hospitals try to compete
At Rivier and Saint Anselm College, nursing educators say their classes are getting bigger as more people wake up to the shortage of health care professionals — and see the way hospitals are trying to make nursing a more attractive field.
Pay is going up across the industry, Wendell said, and Williams noted the sign-on bonuses like those offered by Pansa at SolutionHealth. Recruiters are flooding the campus, jostling to set up meetings with soon-to-be nurses.
On top of the sign-on bonuses — which Williams said are happening at other hospitals, not just the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire — Pansa said SolutionHealth is offering bonuses to employees at the Elliot, Southern New Hampshire and the group’s other practices who refer someone who ends up being hired.
Hospitals are setting up more partnerships with community colleges and four-year schools to connect with students even before graduation through internships and paid training.
At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Patrick Turner, the hospital system’s director of talent acquisition, said Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been working with local colleges, such as Colby-Sawyer in New London, to connect with potential nurses early — a “grow-your-own” approach to hiring, he said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Turner said, Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been recruiting farther afield to find people who might want to move to the Upper Valley. For example, Turner said he’s been able to draw Colorado residents to the area with the promise of skiing, hiking and a lower cost of living than in most Colorado cities.
Instead of hiring bonuses, Turner said the system offers help with student loans — up to $20,000 in loan repayment, spread out over four years.
Still, not every nursing graduate will go to work in a hospital, Wendell said. Some will become school nurses or prison nurses, she said.
And not all New Hampshire nursing graduates will stay in the Granite State, O’Hara said. Boston hospitals lure many New Hampshire nursing graduates, especially younger nurses who want a taste of city life.
Retention a priority
New nurses can’t staff hospitals by themselves — they need guidance and training from more experienced colleagues. And hospitals say they’re trying to retain nurses as well as recruit.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on the retention side,” Pansa said.
One piece is making sure young parents are able to keep working if they wish. Pansa noted that SolutionHealth, like many hospitals, can offer part-time work for parents who need more flexible hours, and he said the Elliot Hospital has offered on-site day care for several years.
“We try to be as flexible as possible so we can retain our good employees,” he said.
One benefit to working for a larger system like Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Turner said, is an employee’s ability to shift between different practices, like working for a doctor’s office or a home health agency instead of a hospital. Turner said the opportunity to move around within the system has helped keep staff on.
But as with workers in every other sector, Turner said, child care challenges pushed a lot of parents out of health care over the past two years. Even among non-parents or staff whose children are older, the pandemic has prompted many to think about what’s most important, he said.
“We really just haven’t seen any true return to normalcy in the recruitment market,” Turner said.
“The pandemic has caused a lot of people to rethink their priorities.”