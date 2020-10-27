CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu has committed all but $38 million of a $1.2 billion block grant Congress gave New Hampshire to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislative Advisory Board got an update Tuesday on how much federal grant money the governor has parceled out.
As an example of what’s left to be spent, Sununu created a $60 million, Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund. Administration officials said Tuesday they expected it will have an $18 million unspent balance.
There was a $20 million reserve account for the Housing Relief Program; state officials said they expect $15 million of that won’t be claimed.
Two weeks ago, Sununu gave administrative approval to reallocate $60 million originally given to other programs.
Some of that reallocation came from a $50 million fund Sununu set up to expand access to broadband for residential and business customers in rural areas. Communities were only able to finish proposals totaling $14 million by the end of this year.
Earlier this month, Sununu took advantage of that reallocation in creating a second $100 million program for small businesses known as the Main Street Relief Fund 2.0 and $45 million in grants for local school districts.
Taylor Caswell, executive director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said there could be even more federal CARES Act dollars in other programs that won’t be spent by the Dec. 30 deadline.
More will be known about those program balances next month, he said.
Currently there is $30 million that’s in five other programs. Sununu created a $30 million fund to help city, town and county governments cope with COVID-19 expenses; to date, $12.2 million of that has not been spent.
“It’s our intention to spend all resources by Dec. 30,” Caswell said.
The CARES Act requires that states return to the federal government any money unspent by year’s end.
“We do not expect to be returning any resources,” Caswell added.
State officials are nearing completion of a program that offers grants for snowmobile programs, Caswell said.
The advisory board of legislators scheduled its next meeting for Nov. 17.
“This seems to be an appropriate time for us to meet again,” said House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack.