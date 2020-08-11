In the midst of a pandemic, today’s kids face many worries that health experts warn could lead to anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that cannot be ignored.
“These are certainly tougher times,” said Laura Landerman-Garber, a local clinical psychologist.
With families turned upside down because of COVID-19, Landerman-Garber and others stress the importance of helping children and teens become resilient.
Having adults talk about their feelings is a critical first step in getting youngsters surrounded by anxiety to open up about their mental health, she said.
During a virtual community conversation on youth stress, anxiety and mental health amid COVID-19, John Vaccarezza, principal at Central High School in Manchester, said each student is facing their own unique set of challenges.
“As we know, students in 2020 face pressures that are beyond anything that generations before ever faced,” he said during the event hosted by Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua and presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “You pack on a global pandemic and now we are really talking about a situation. These are the members of the next generation, and the problems they all talk about are real.”
New challenges
He said students are taking on part-time jobs rather than participating in after-school activities. Others are caring for siblings while their parents work. Although some students have been able to adjust, others struggle.
According to experts, one in five U.S. children age 13-18 has or will have a serious mental illness.
“Young people are under tremendous pressure to succeed academically, to fit in socially and for some, to simply survive, and the challenges and changes brought about by the pandemic have only exacerbated these and other stressors,” said John Broderick, former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The suicide rate among people 10 to 24 has increased 56% in the past decade, he said.
Broderick, who said his son has struggled with depression, anxiety and alcoholism, said it is more important than ever to communicate openly with kids about mental health.
With many kids staying close to home over the past several months, unable to see their friends or participate in their favorite activities or sports, feelings of sadness or uncertainty are understandable, experts said.
School anxiety
Another round of anxiety is fast approaching with the of school, said the panelists.
“We have to rebalance protection with preparation,” said Jeff Levin, a life coach and co-founder of The Reconnection Project. Many adults have lost touch with some of the old-school parenting ways, he said.
“News used to be compartmentalized,” Levin said. Now, kids are no longer protected from the reality of the news, he said.
He provided some tips to parents throughout the pandemic and beyond, including regularly shutting off phones, giving children their uninterrupted attention, listening to kids without judgment, allowing them to fail, resisting fixing their problems, letting them make age-appropriate decisions and praising their efforts -- not the outcomes.
Most importantly, Levin said, children have to be able to safely share their struggles with parents, especially now.
“The COVID-19 virus, as awful as it has been for communities, I also see it as a potential for empathy and connection,” said Mary Beth Banios, superintendent of the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District in Massachusetts.
With so many people feeling unsettled throughout the pandemic, now is the time for teachers, students and others to offer some support and be there for one another as individuals adjust to something vastly different than what they are familiar with, according to Banios.
In New Hampshire, data from local risk youth surveys indicate that among a classroom of 25 high school students, five of those pupils have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months and eight of them have lived with someone who has had a problem with drugs or alcohol, said Kelly Untiet, an administrator with the New Hampshire Department of Education’s office of social and emotional wellness.
She emphasized that teens are better off when they have at least one strong, stable relationship with a caring adult.
“The powerful message here is that there is hope,” stressed Untiet.