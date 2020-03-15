WASHINGTON — Long lines and delays at U.S. international airports for returning travelers being screened for coronavirus are “unacceptable” and the government has made adjustments to fix the problem, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf spoke at a White House news conference on a day when television stations showed travelers crowded close together in airport lines at Chicago’s O’Hare and other major airports after President Donald Trump imposed restrictions last week on travelers from Europe.
Twitter user Sophie Bair posted a video of huge lines at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Saturday night, saying she had waited for four hours.
“Pics can’t even capture the scale of this,” she wrote. “We’ve had to wait in 3 different stages of lines.”
The long waits prompted Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take to Twitter on Saturday night to slam Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for what he called their “unacceptable” handling of the situation.
The Trump administration last week imposed restrictions on travelers coming from continental Europe, and on Saturday extended the ban to Britain and Ireland. U.S. citizens and permanent residents would still be able to return home, but would be funneled through specific airports, Pence said.
Travelers expressed concern on social media and to local news outlets that the long waits in crowds could put them at greater risk for contracting the coronavirus.
which causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. The disease has infected about 3,000 people in the United States and killed at least 59.
Twitter user Jeffrey Barnett posted a photo of people waiting shoulder to shoulder at DFW International Airport in Texas on Saturday night.
Twitter user Jeffrey Barnett posted a photo of people waiting shoulder to shoulder at DFW International Airport in Texas on Saturday night.

"Current wait time over 3 hours. Coughing and sneezing..." he wrote.

The concerns were shared by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who said the crowded conditions at the airports were "not helpful" to efforts to contain the virus.

"I'm not going to make policy with you, but if you can possibly lessen that crowding one way or the other, we should do it," Fauci said.