CONCORD -- State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said New Hampshire’s aggressive strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should cut the number of possible infections and deaths by more than half.
Chan declined to provide a closer estimate of how many deaths and infections here could result from the coronavirus.
A leading health research institute at the University of Washington last week dropped earlier estimates for New Hampshire fatalities from more than 350 down to 32.
Chan’s detailed presentation included several improving metrics from daily hospitalizations, positive cases and even testing of the number of those suspected with the virus in hospital beds.
“Early data shows that our New Hampshire strategy appears to show early signs that we are starting to control the spread of COVID-19,” Chan said.
Chan said the state’s peak for the outbreak still appears to be coming in the “next several weeks.” Thursday was the third straight day the state recorded more than two deaths.
With Thursday's three deaths, the 12 reported over the past three days represent almost 60 percent of deaths since this crisis began.
All 21 deaths in New Hampshire have been adults either over 60 years old or those who had chronic, underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk from the virus, Chan said.
None of the three latest deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, though the state continues to monitor the 10 locations that have reported at least one positive case.
Residents of long-term care centers have accounted for nine of New Hampshire's deaths.
“Once COVID-19 gets into some of these congregate settings … the consequences of these can be devastating,” Chan said.
COVID-19 money czar
In other developments, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Banking Commissioner Jerry Little of Weare as the new director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which he created to spearhead the state's spending of $1.4 billion in federal money to battle the pandemic.
Little is a former state senator who began his career as a radio and television reporter.
“We will put metrics out so you know where the money is being spent and the state is being fully transparent and accountable,” Little said.
Sununu signed three new executive orders Thursday.
One creates alternative, secure housing for homeless with COVID-19 symptoms and temporary housing for first responders and health care workers exposed to the virus who don’t want to infect other members of their households.
A second order relaxes many state permitting and testing requirements for air, solid waste and water quality, and the third order spells out how health care is delivered at “alternative care facilities,” including the 14 “flex clinics” set up from one end of New Hampshire to the other.
Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos announced most major health insurance carriers have promised to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment for their members, including co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance.
“During these unprecedented times, waiving the member cost of potentially thousands of dollars per treatment will mean a great deal to New Hampshire families, and I applaud them for their actions,” Sununu said.
Cash, volunteers pour in
A charitable giving campaign has raised $3.2 million, including $2.5 million from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and more than $700,000 given directly through the United Way chapters.
“I think this speaks to the incredible giving nature of our people,” Sununu said.
The Community Development Finance Authority and the Business Finance Authority have begun a joint effort to provide up to $100,000 of working capital and other resources for struggling firms, the governor said.
More than 1,300 individuals have answered the state’s call to sign up with Volunteer New Hampshire.
The state’s congressional delegation issued a strongly worded letter urging the Trump administration to do more to help the state get personal protective equipment, even as Washington officials confirm the national strategic stockpile is nearly depleted.
They said New Hampshire has received 32% of N95 respirator masks it requested, 27% of swabs, 5% percent of gowns, 4% of non-latex gloves and none of the requested ventilators.
“With New Hampshire front line organizations already reporting dire shortages of supplies to respond to the coronavirus, the state’s request must be met with a more substantial federal commitment of support,” they wrote.
Sununu said private commercial companies have stepped up to supply protective equipment. Earlier Thursday he spoke with officials at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Waltham, Mass. about arranging another order.
“I think we are in pretty good shape. We don’t know how long this is going to be,” Sununu said. “No hospital or health care provider has said we are out of PPE.”