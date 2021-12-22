Aldermen in the state’s two largest cities have approved indoor mask requirements in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Manchester aldermen on Tuesday approved a resolution requiring anyone to wear masks inside city buildings, with officials saying it is an unenforceable request -- not a mandate -- and will carry no fine.
In Nashua, aldermen voted 12-1 to reinstate an indoor mask ordinance requiring anyone over age 2 to wear a mask inside public places in the Gate City through January.
The rules apply to all regardless of vaccination status, with some exceptions. In Manchester, exceptions include individuals with medical issues, children younger than 10, city employees required to show their faces to perform their jobs and those entering a public building to cast a ballot.
The vote in Manchester was 7-6, with Mayor Joyce Craig’s "yes" vote breaking a 6-6 tie. Supporting Alderman Will Stewart’s motion were Kevin Cavanaugh, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Ross Terrio, Dan O’Neil and Stewart. Opposed were Jim Roy, Sebastian Sharonov, Edward Sapienza, Bill Barry, Norm Gamache and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Barbara Shaw and Keith Hirschmann were absent.
The resolution takes effect immediately. Aldermen agreed to revisit the issue at each board meeting to determine when and if a vote will be held to rescind it.
Officials cited rising COVID-19 case numbers in the city as reason to support the mask requirement.
The current rate of community transmission for new cases of the virus in Manchester over the past 14 days is 1,397 per 100,000 population, city health director Anna Thomas said.
“We want that rate to be less than 50,” said Thomas.
Manchester’s seven-day test positivity rate is 13.8%, with the target rate less than 5%, Thomas reports.
“The good news is we know at least 62,000 Manchester residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” Thomas said. Health officials have been told a fixed COVID vaccine site will be coming to Manchester sometime in January, Thomas said.
“The numbers are concerning, very very concerning,” Stewart said. “The surge is expected to continue into January. Like all of you I hope it plateaus, but that said, hope is not a good strategy.”
Manchester previously had an indoor mask resolution in effect last winter. Aldermen rescinded the rule last spring.
Sharonov asked Thomas whether there would be any penalties for non-compliance, either for residents or city staff.
“Twenty lashes with a wet noodle,” yelled Alderman Ed Sapienza.
“Last time we did this, employees and people coming into City Hall -- and I’m sure the other buildings -- complied,” Craig said. “We didn’t have any issues and I would hope that we would have the same.”
City Solicitor Emily Rice said that she was unaware of any punishment the last time a mask resolution was in effect. Thomas said she wouldn’t punish any employees in her department if they chose not to mask up.
“All of my employees are masking, but if they’re not, I’m not going to taser them to the ground,” Thomas said.
Barry said he couldn’t support the resolution unless it included an exemption for vaccinated individuals.
Thomas said she doesn’t think there’s an “appetite” for mask mandates right now.
“I think people have a low tolerance for mask mandates,” she said. “I want everyone to wear a mask, whether it takes a mandate to do that or not, everyone should be wearing a mask indoors right now. The numbers are too high to not protect yourself. Is it really that big of a deal when you’re indoors for a short time?”
Keene’s city council voted to reinstate a mask mandate last week, as did officials in Exeter.