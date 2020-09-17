A recent uptick in the number of reported COVID-19 cases is not a new “surge” but instead reflects an increased level of testing as K-12 schools and the state’s colleges and universities return to classrooms, state officials said Thursday at a briefing in Concord.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, announced 35 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations but no new deaths, bringing the state’s total caseload to 7,814. The death toll remains at 438.
Chan said the number of new reported infections has increased in recent weeks, from the previous average of 20 per day to last week’s average of 35 per day. He said that’s largely because of aggressive protocols “aimed at increasing testing and identifying cases early before it can be introduced and spread in our school settings.”
“Testing is having its intended effect, which is to identify more infections,” Chan said. “We are not, however, seeing a new surge in New Hampshire.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said new testing protocols at colleges have boosted the daily average of testing done in the state to between 7,000 and 8,000. “We’re just doing so many more tests, and that’s a really good thing,” the governor said. “We’re identifying those individuals early on in the process.”
Key metrics in New Hampshire remain positive. The rate of positive tests remains around 1%, Chan said, and the number of hospitalizations also is low, just seven individuals as of Thursday. Still he said, “As schools reopen and as we enter influenza season, I just want to stress that now is not the time to relax our social distancing and other community mitigation measures we’ve put in place.”
Many of the young people who are testing positive are asymptomatic, or pre-symptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at the time of testing but may develop them later, Chan said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of people who test positive for COVID-19 will be asymptomatic at the time of the test, he said, and New Hampshire data from testing long-term care facilities revealed a similar result.
“That’s one of the challenges with this novel coronavirus that makes it so difficult to control,” Chan said. “People can still spread the virus to other people even if they’re not having symptoms.”
Sununu said the first few weeks of schools reopening have gone “very, very well.”
But the governor voiced disappointment at a recent announcement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that it will no longer provide funding reimbursement to states for personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related costs at schools. He said New Hampshire will use CARES Act funding to provide such equipment to cities, towns and school districts.
Chan said health officials are hoping that the state’s case numbers plateau again after the initial push for testing at colleges. But he said they’re not letting down their guard.
“This pandemic has thrown us curveballs every time, so we’re watching very closely,” he said.