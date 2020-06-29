City officials are recommending all residents of Manchester get tested for COVID-19 and wear cloth masks whenever they are out in public.
The Manchester Emergency Operations Center warned Monday that the state's largest city continues to “experience community-wide transmission of COVID-19 in neighborhood businesses and the community at large.”
State health officials report 1,525 cases -- or 26.5 percent of all COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire -- involve Manchester residents.
The recommendations come as state health officials report another 14 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including three in Manchester.
No new deaths were reported Monday. There have been 367 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been 5,760 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 958 cases are currently active.
The Manchester Health Department and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) issued the following recommendations Monday:
-Everyone should wear a cloth mask when they are outside of the home and in public. “This is not a substitute for social/physical distancing and other prevention measures,” states a release from the Manchester EOC. “You still need to stay at least 6 feet away from people, even when wearing a face covering.”
-Everyone should get tested for COVID-19. “Many positive cases do not know that they have the virus,” said EOC officials in a statement. “To protect yourself and your loved ones, you are encouraged to get tested.
Below are several testing options in Manchester. Residents are urged to call the Manchester
COVID-19 Hotline at 668-1547 to speak with a health professional for assistance.
Testing Options in Manchester
• Call Your Doctor – Most health care organizations are providing testing.
• City of Manchester Mobile Testing Site – Every Tuesday in July, Free testing
all ages, Drive Thru or Walk Thru, East and West side locations offered.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 603-668-1547.
• Rite Aid Pharmacy – 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru
Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online:
• CVS Pharmacy – 432 South Main Street, Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru
Testing Site, Health insurance will be processed, ID is required, Appointments
can be scheduled online: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
For other testing options, please visit www.manchesternh.gov.
State health officials reported no additional hospitalizations for coronavirus on Monday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 565 — or 10% of all cases in the state — during the pandemic. There are currently 34 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one individual is under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 43% being female and 57% being male.
The new cases are in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Cheshire County (2), Merrimack County (2), Rockingham County (1), and the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).