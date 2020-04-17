Health workers started COVID-19 testing of residents of New Horizons homeless shelter on Friday, doing so at a tent in the alley behind the city’s largest homeless shelter.
On Thursday, all staff at the shelter were tested, said Cathy Kuhn, a spokesman for the organization. The effort Friday is expected to last until 7 p.m., and outreach workers have reached out to homeless people living in camps and encouraged them to be tested Friday.
Kuhn said the testing follows recommendations of both city and state health officials to best people in congregate living situations.
“There is no greater congregate living facility than New Horizons,” she said. Many of the residents are extremely vulnerable, either elderly or suffering from underlying health conditions.
Given the tight quarters at the New Horizons, COVID-19 could spread rapidly through the population, she said.
During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state has gotten involve in "a lot more instances" involving the homeless, and officials were studying options to prevent the spread of the virus among them.
“We are not trying to have a heavy hand but public safety and public health come first," he said. He said efforts involve Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan and officials in Keene and Laconia.
Starting this past fall, New Horizons capped its capacity at 138 beds, and last month it limited its soup kitchen meals to shelter residents.
Stephanie Savard, the chief operating officer of New Horizons, said the shelter does not have the space for self-quarantine or isolation. She expects the state will use the former Laconia State School to isolate any homeless people who test positive If a New Horizons participant tests COVID-19 positive, Savard said she expects the state will isolate them at the former Laconia State School.
Kuhn expects the site, which has drawn some opposition from Laconia officials, will open on Monday. She said the state would provide the transportation to Laconia. She expects that officials will conduct contact investigations involving anyone testing positive.
On Thursday, Sununu said the Laconia State School "is there if we want it.”
They expect to receive results Sunday or Monday.
The St. Casimir School building, which is around the corner from the shelter, has been designated as a “decompression site” to help thin out the population of the shelter, Kuhn said.
But officials wanted data from this week’s testing before opening it up.
Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this article.