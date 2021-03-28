State officials are hopeful the next phase of vaccine scheduling for New Hampshire residents will go smoothly Monday, with more appointments available than people eligible to book them.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that residents age 40-49 can register for vaccine appointments starting Monday. Those 30 and up can register on Wednesday, and anyone 16 and up can register starting Friday.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled via vaccines.nh.gov using the state's Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface, known as VINI.
Perry Plummer, the state coordinator of the vaccine rollout, said Sunday the state estimates that between 130,000 and 150,000 residents are eligible to schedule a vaccine starting Monday.
“But we anticipate the actual number to be lower than that, possibly around 75,000, to register (Monday) due to many of those people already registering as teachers, first responders,” said Plummer. “We have over 100,000 appointments available, so we look forward to getting everyone registered, and getting everyone in the state who’s eligible a shot by the end of May.”
Sununu released a statement Sunday urging patience for anyone looking to sign up Monday. Plummer said the scheduling system will work better if everyone doesn’t attempt to use it at once.
The rollout last Monday for the 50-64 age group resulted in some frustrating delays for the first several hours, though people were able to get appointments.
“We have made upgrades to the system which will allow more than 1,000 people per minute to register with plenty of appointments for everyone," Sununu said in a statement. "Also, instead of overrunning the system early in the morning, I ask individuals to consider registering during lower volume times to help ensure a smooth and orderly day for all registrants.”
“My advice would be to wait a bit before trying to schedule an appointment,” said Plummer. “We have appointments available, wait a bit on Monday if you can.”
Plummer said by the end of Sunday, more than 8,000 people were to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the state's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon
Between 4,000 and 4,200 people were vaccinated on Saturday, with another 4,300 expected to receive shots in arms by late Sunday afternoon.
"They're going through, getting vaccinated, and then on to the observation period, then they’re out,” said Plummer. “On Saturday, they were averaging between 35 to 40 minutes from when the entered the site to when they exited. Today (Sunday) it’s closer to an hour, due to the weather.”
Pummer said on Saturday health officials estimate around 700 people were vaccinated each hour.
“I can’t say enough about the folks working the clinic,” said Plummer. “We had about 1,300 volunteers there, even in the rain. The atmosphere there is great - citizens honking their horns as they come through, bringing doughnuts to the folks there. It’s been tremendous.”
This weekend marks the second time the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Everyone who attended received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with a second dose scheduled the weekend of April 24 at the Speedway.
Plummer said he’s optimistic every eligible New Hampshire resident who wants the vaccine will have received a shot by the end of May.