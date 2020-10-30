The city of Manchester remains at the red level of community transmission of COVID-19, with a rate of 157 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, city health officials announced.
Four of New Hampshire's 10 counties have risen to the red level, which means a substantial level of community transmission exists, officials said in a news release from the Manchester Health Department.
City health officials encouraged residents to:
- Universally wear masks.
- Maintain physical distancing.
- Avoid crowds.
- Do more outdoor activity, less indoor activity.
- Wash hands frequently.
Unlike several New Hampshire communities, Manchester does not mandate face masks.
Last week, Manchester aldermen bucked recommendations from city Health Director Anna Thomas and rejected a mask mandate for indoor public places.
Health officials also urge behavior throughout the year to support one's immune system, including eating fruits, vegetables and whole grains; 30 minutes of exercise daily; healthy weight; proper sleep; no smoking; and moderation of alcohol.