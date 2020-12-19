Messages of hope, courage and compassion are now lining a portion of Amherst Street as Nashua high school students transformed their thoughts on this year’s pandemic into empowering artwork.
Paintings with messages such as “Rise up,” “Choose love,” “Be the best version of yourself” and “The sun will come out tomorrow,” are hanging on a chain-link fence outside Amherst Street Elementary School.
The public art project will be on display at 71 Amherst St. until Feb. 14, with about 80 paintings from city students and educators.
The collaborative effort, dubbed “Brave New World: Resilience in the Time of COVID,” was designed to provide teens with an artistic outlet to express their emotions with so much uncertainty surrounding them, according to organizers.
“Kids have to bare their hearts and souls through their artwork, and they have to feel comfortable doing that,” said Robin Peringer, a teacher at Nashua High School South. “More than anything, this art project wasn’t about making great works of art, but rather putting meaning into it and getting across their personal messages.”
There is so much negativity in the world right now, said Peringer, who stressed the importance of allowing Nashua students to express their thoughts while also remembering that there is still so much positivity and light despite the pandemic darkness.
“Some of these kids that don’t discuss it as much, it really came out in their artwork. Some of these pieces are so powerful, and these students are expressing themselves from a deeper place within them,” Peringer said.
About 80 art students from Nashua High School South, Nashua High School North and Brentwood Academy as well as some teachers participated in the project.
A grant from the Nashua Education Foundation was approved to help cover the cost of the art supplies. The exhibit is dedicated to the memory of Tyler Almeida, a former Nashua High School North senior.
Aside from helping city students who have been dealing with remote learning for so many months, the project also aims to inspire the public, according to Peringer, who said the Amherst Street corridor is a great location for artwork since traffic often lingers in that area, giving drivers an opportunity to enjoy the colorful paintings.
Street art needs to be embraced as often as possible, said Peringer, who organized the project alongside teachers Rodney Coffin of Nashua High School North and Stephanie Sewuk-Thomas of Brentwood Academy.
“This project opened my mind to ideas I would have never thought of,” Jillian Daley, a student at South, said in a statement. “I hope that after you look at our art, you look at the world and ideas around you in a different, more accepting way.”
Natasha Kazmouz, a student member of the National Art Honor Society, said the exhibit touches on ethnicity, global warming, sexuality and more.
“I think that now, during a global pandemic, it’s crucial to think about these things, not just for ourselves, but for others. It’s important to learn about other people and their struggles, and to make ourselves aware of what’s really going on around us,” Kazmouz said in a release. “These paintings will hopefully inspire others to do the same and spread knowledge and compassion.”
Natalia Pineda, a student at Brentwood Academy, said she hopes the art project will have a positive impact on the community by changing someone’s day and making it bright during these difficult times.