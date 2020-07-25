W hen the coronavirus pandemic hit, New Hampshire’s “frontline” workers — doctors, nurses, home health aides, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters and police officers — set aside the risk to their own lives and took care of the sick and scared people in their communities.
Even as most people began sheltering in place, our neighbors went to work in grocery stores and gas stations, as cleaners and food service workers to make sure the rest of us were safe, fed and secure.
Here are a few who rose to the times. There are thousands like them across the state.
The nurse and the firefighter
Rebecca Haggart, R.N., works in the emergency department at Catholic Medical Center. Her husband, Shawn Haggart, is a battalion chief at the Derry Fire Department.
They both have seen the pandemic’s impact on New Hampshire.
But don’t call them heroes.
“This has been our job all along, to provide care and take care of people,” Shawn Haggart said. “It’s a different challenge, but it feels awkward to be called a hero out of this because we’re doing essentially what we’ve always done.”
Rebecca said she appreciates the gratitude people have shown hospital workers, but she doesn’t feel like a hero. “This is our job,” she said.
At Catholic Medical Center, there was a “heightened awareness” of the global pandemic starting in early February, she said, and by March, it was here.
“In the beginning it was hard because testing wasn’t as available, so anyone who came in with any kind of symptoms, we kind of had to treat as if it was COVID,” she said. “It was very difficult. There were a lot of people who weren’t (infected with) COVID, but we had to treat it as if they were.”
Looking back, Shawn said, he realizes his paramedics were probably dealing with COVID patients before they were aware that’s what it was.
Shawn, who also works as a paramedic in Lowell, Mass., said the hardest part of the past five months has been worrying about his family. The couple has two children, 3-year-old Makayla and 2-year-old Calvin.
“I’ve been doing this 20 years or so and I always felt safe coming home,” he said. But since COVID-19, “The concern that I have and a lot of my peers have is how is this going to affect my family.”
They’ve also had time to reflect on the blessings that have come out of the crisis. “Just to be able to slow down and have family time with just us,” Rebecca said. “To be grateful for what we have.”
The experience has strengthened their family, her husband said. “It’s forced us to focus on the big things, to focus on our family, and not dwell on the little things.”
When he thinks about heroes, Shawn remembers the moment he realized his oil tank was running low and found out that fuel oil delivery was an essential service. “To me that was a hero, somebody coming to deliver oil to my house to keep my family warm,” he said.
Or, his wife added, “the 16-year-old working at the grocery store being exposed to things they aren’t trained for.”
The COVID nurse
Daniele Fenn is a registered nurse who ordinarily works in the medical specialty unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. When the crisis began, DHMC transformed her unit into a COVID-19 ward with its own separate ICU.
“And we became the COVID nurses,” she said.
“It was very scary, especially in the beginning. We didn’t know a whole lot about what we were dealing with,” she said.
Her first COVID patient changed that. “I’ll never forget it,” Fenn said. “She just looked at me and said, ‘Thank you so much for coming and taking care of me,’”
Just like that, she said, “All my fears went away.”
Fenn, a native of Brazil, came up with a simple but elegant idea to help patients with limited English. The hospital has a translation machine, but bringing it to a patient’s bedside meant spending precious minutes donning layers of protective clothing to answer a question.
Fenn devised a series of signs that a nurse could hold up outside a room to ask some simple yes/no questions. It saved time and soothed nerves.
These days, Fenn gets some good-natured teasing from her co-workers, after she was featured in an ABC News special on the pandemic. That feature brought her to the attention of InStyle magazine, which chose her as New Hampshire’s representative for a feature on frontline workers from each state in the August edition.
The caring chef
After 20 years of working in the hospitality industry at universities around the country, Frank Hurley was looking for a change. So last November, he signed on as the culinary director for Common Man Roadsides, overseeing the two highway rest areas in Hooksett and the shop in Plymouth.
Four months later, the pandemic hit, shuttering restaurants and retail stores across New Hampshire.
The first signs of trouble appeared in February, Hurley said. “That’s when we started to see the decline of business, and the fear in everybody.”
When the stay-at-home order came in mid-March, Common Man had to pivot to serving takeout food only. It also focused on taking care of its own and others who work on the front lines.
Hurley said one of the biggest challenges was trying to keep as many people employed as possible. “Our team members are the heart of the business,” he said. “If we lost them, we’re going to struggle.”
Every Wednesday, Hurley’s team provides a pizza luncheon for a local organization. They have fed employees at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester fire and police departments, Hooksett public safety and the facilities department at Plymouth State University.
“It’s taking care of those workers during the time of need,” Hurley said. “At least we can give them something comforting to eat.”
Since the crisis, Hurley said, people are “tipping like it’s going out of style.”
“They’re trying to take care of us as much as possible, and we’re trying to feed as many people as we can to keep them from going stir-crazy at home,” he said.
One of the best things to come out of the crisis, Hurley said, “is the realization that the world can change at any point in time.”
“A lot of people don’t like change, but being able to adapt is what it’s all about: How can we change our business model to keep all of our guests happy and safe and still deliver an excellent product?”
The farmer who fed us
When Greg Berger bought Spring Ledge Farm in New London 15 years ago, he never expected to be on the front lines of anything.
But when the pandemic hit, Berger transformed his business, creating an online platform where customers could order fresh produce, dairy products and other groceries for curbside pickup. He had to wrestle with inventory control and supply chains, and he worried about keeping his employees and patrons safe.
But the customers kept coming, both regulars and new patrons eager for fresh produce and specialty foods. Berger estimates 30% to 50% of his curbside customers were new to Spring Ledge Farm.
“I think a lot of people just liked coming to a small place that had just curbside pickup rather than a supermarket,” he said. “There was a really nice, positive feel for us being local and being open, and knowing we grew the stuff here and sourced the other stuff locally.”
Once planting season arrived, more customers flocked to the expanded outdoor shop. “There was definitely higher demand,” he said. “Everybody decided they wanted to garden again.”
The farm stand is open now, with masks required and limits on the number of customers who can be inside at one time.
Berger, who started working for the former owners at Spring Ledge Farm when he was 15, said he hopes people continue their interest in gardening once the crisis subsides. He’s not worried about the competition for homegrown vegetables and flowers.
“The more people grow it, the better,” he said. “We don’t feel there’s going to be enough people out there who grow all of their own food that they’re not going to need anything from us here locally.”
Lessons learned
DHMC’s Fenn said going through the ordeal of the past five months has made her more confident in her own abilities and in her team. “What I’ve learned is no matter what happens, we have to be ready for anything,” she said. “That’s our responsibility.
“With good teamwork, we can do anything,” she said.
Berger said the best part has been seeing his community come together, from folks buying gift cards for restaurants that had to close, to an outpouring of support for hospital personnel. “I think that really brought out a lot of what it meant to be in a small community like this,” he said.
Shawn and Rebecca Haggart said they hope people realize that their individual actions have an impact on the wider community.
“I hope that we learn that we’re all in this together,” Rebecca said. “Because we are.”