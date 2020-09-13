One more Granite State resident has died of COVID-19, and 44 new positive cases have been confirmed, state health officials said Sunday.
The latest victim was a female resident of Carroll County age 60 years or older, officials said. The death was associated with a long-term care facility.
There have now been 436 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the New Hampshire.
Seven of the 44 new cases were in people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults, with 49% being female and 51% being male.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Granite State since the pandemic began now stands at 7,696.
Seven of the new cases involved a resident of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,987.
According to DHHS, there are 307 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire. Ninety percent, or 6,953 residents, have recovered.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham County (14), Strafford County (4), Belknap County (3), Merrimack County (2), Cheshire County (1), Coos County (1), Grafton County (1) and the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (5).
No new hospitalized cases were identified Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 721, or 9% of the 7,696 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has infected more than 21.5 million people and killed at least 772,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 169,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 5.37 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.